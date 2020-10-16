On Oct. 16, Price County Public Health confirmed an elderly Price County resident with COVID-19 had died — the first death attributed to the virus in the county.
“We are saddened by the loss of one our community members,” said Michelle Edwards, Health Officer, in a press release. “We extend our sympathies to their loved ones and all impacted.”
To date, 276 people in Price County and over 162,325 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There have been 1,553 deaths statewide. The highest number of confirmed cases in Price County have affected those age 50-69, although cases have been confirmed in a wide age range from children to seniors in their 90s. A total of 24 people have been hospitalized in Price County.
“Preventing COVID-19 requires a community approach. It’s important that we continue to take steps to protect one another, especially our most vulnerable,” Edwards said.
According to the press release issued by Price County Public Health, actions such as washing hands, physical distancing, wearing face coverings and staying home when sick can have a huge impact on the health and safety of Price County.
