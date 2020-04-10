Weather Alert

...LATE SEASON WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .A STRONG STORM SYSTEM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. HEAVY, WET SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHWEST WISCONSIN STARTING SUNDAY EVENING WITH THE HEAVIEST OCCURRING ACROSS ASHLAND, IRON, AND PRICE COUNTIES, WHERE 6 TO 10 INCHES OF SNOWFALL WILL BE POSSIBLE. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS BAYFIELD AND SAWYER COUNTIES. THIS HEAVY SNOWFALL WILL LEAD TO DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS FOR THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES, EXCEPT 3 TO 5 INCHES FOR BAYFIELD AND SAWYER COUNTIES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, SAWYER AND PRICE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&