Wisconsin’s April 7 election has become a nightmare.
Since Gov. Tony Evers closed businesses and ordered Wisconsinites to stay home March 25 to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, a cacophony of voices around the state have demanded the election be postponed.
In the last three days, Evers has ordered the Wisconsin National Guard to assist polling places that will be understaffed due to poll workers quitting out of virus fears; a federal judge has ruled absentee voting must be extended by a week; and Evers called a special session of the state legislature to consider an all-mail election.
Hours later, Republican leaders in the state legislator said there will be no special session.
“This would be a logistics nightmare,” said Price County Clerk Jean Gottwald Friday afternoon after learning about Evers' call for a mail-only election. “Whatever they were going to do to change this election, it needed to be done three weeks ago.”
Evers asked that ballots be sent out to every registered voter by May 19 and that the deadline to receive those ballots back at clerk’s offices be May 26.
There were 8,400 registered voters in Price County as of Feb. 18 special election. If an all-mail election were to take place, the local municipalities would have to front those costs mailing, according to Gottwald.
Meanwhile the push for absentee voting by clerks across the county has been working, with about 2,000 absentee ballot requests already filed. In a typical spring election, Gottwald said local clerks process about 300. Before this election, the highest number of local absentee ballots was 885 for the November 2016 presidential election.
In Park Falls, municipal leaders prepared weeks ago to spread out the vote. City Hall closed to the public on March 18, but the city has offered five in-person absentee voting opportunities stretched over three different dates since that time.
As of Friday, Park Falls had filled about 260 absentee ballot requests, both in person and through the mail.
“We felt early on that they were not going to postpone this election,” said Brentt Michalek, city administrator-clerk, who estimated receiving about 20 absentee requests per day recently.
“I think by the time all the absentee voting is done and with the individual time slots we offered, I don’t think we’re going to see a big rush at the polls,” he said.
Park Falls had 590 votes cast in the 2019 spring election.
Michalek said just one small group of poll workers will be working April 7, when normally there are two groups who trade off shifts while polling is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Some of the older poll workers have decided not to put themselves at risk.
“There are even clerks around the state that are refusing to do the election,” he said, emphasizing the city is taking the health risks seriously and has installed an air exchange system in the council room, as well as equipped all poll workers with sanitizing products.
In the Town of Catawba, the clerk has notified her poll workers she will not be on site for the election. Clerk Mary Macholl said Friday her and her family are following the governor’s orders to stay home, but that the polling place at the Catawba Village Hall will be open and running as usual.
“I’ve done everything I can [and] I’ve talked to all my workers,” Macholl said. “I’m just keeping my distance right now, everything is still getting taken care of I’m just keeping my distance right now.”
City of Phillips Clerk Shelby Prochnow said poll workers next week will be behind a plexiglass protector similar to a “sneeze guard” to protect them and that the floor at City Hall will be marked for people to stand six feet apart. She said pens will be sanitized and there will only be a few booths open to keep voters separated.
As of Friday, 267 absentee ballots had been either sent out or completed in person, and there were enough poll workers for next week. “We are very thankful for some others to step up and offer to come in and help,” she said.
Gottwald said it looks like all the polling places will have enough workers to operate April 7 and it won’t be necessary for members of the national guard to be at locations.
She has been among the chorus of voices urging the governor and state legislature to postpone the election. In a letter to Evers and legislative leaders on Wednesday, Gottwald cited the many public health risks the state was forcing Price County municipalities to take by refusing to change the date.
“The poll workers who have to be there to publicly run the election ... will be interacting with hundreds of people who fail to take this threat seriously and its effect on not only themselves but those they come into contact with,” she wrote.
“In our small community, our poll workers (who are mostly aged 70+) will be putting their personal health and safety in jeopardy. Can anyone blame them for following the guidelines that government agencies have put into place for the protection of the community as a whole and stay home?”
The April 7 election includes the state's presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of races for local office. In Price County that includes three school board members in each district, all the county board supervisors, half the alderpersons in Park Falls, the mayor's seat and three at large alderperson seats in Phillips, three trustees in the Village of Prentice, and one trustee each in the villages of Catawba and Kennan. Only a small handful of those races are contested. Voters in the Phillips School District will also take up the issue of a $9.86 million referendum on the ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.