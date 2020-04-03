Weather Alert

...SNOW AND SLEET CONTINUE THIS EVENING... .SNOW AND SLEET CONTINUE TO MOVE EASTWARD ACROSS THE MINNESOTA ARROWHEAD AND PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. SNOW AMOUNTS OF UP TO 3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. THE WINTRY MIX WILL END FROM WEST TO EAST ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL HOURS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...WET SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO THREE INCHES. * WHERE...ASHLAND, IRON AND PRICE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 511. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&