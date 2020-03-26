Seasonal homeowners choosing to disregard Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home order and travel to a second home in Price County are being asked to bring their own supplies and self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
In a statement issued Thursday, Price County Administrator Nick Trimner said he understands some people may want to escape more populated areas during the coronavirus pandemic but warned against spreading the disease.
“We respectfully request that individuals considering travel to their seasonal residence in Price County proceed with caution and consider the repercussions of your actions,” he wrote. “... please self-quarantine and monitor yourself for virus symptoms for 14 days after your arrival before interacting with the public. The precautions you take could be lifesaving.”
The Safer at Home order went into effect Wednesday, ordering all Wisconsinites to stay at home and limit travel to essential business only. Travel deemed essential in the order includes visits to receive health or behavioral care, obtaining necessary services or supplies, engaging in outdoor activity, performing work deemed essential by the order, or to care for others.
Trimner asked seasonal homeowners to be aware that there is already high demand on essential items at Price County stores, and noted that there are limited healthcare facilities in the county, which would be quickly overwhelmed if there were to be a significant outbreak of COVID-19 cases locally.
“Be kind to one another and take the time to see things from your neighbor’s perspective; whether that neighbor is here year-round or seasonally,” Trimner wrote. “By staying informed with correct information, we will all be better equipped to make sound, rational decisions and treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
Ashland, Bayfield, Washburn, Barron, and Sawyer counties all issued travel advisories over the last several days, strongly urging non-residents to stay away.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported Thursday a 57-year-old woman from West Allis died shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, bringing the number of COVID19-related deaths in Wisconsin to eight.
The number of infected individuals has climbed to nearly 600 in Wisconsin, even as state residents have been ordered to leave home only for essential reasons.
The state saw its biggest single-day spike in confirmed cases Wednesday, increasing 28% from the day before.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or even death.
