Phillips Mayor Charles Peterson declared a state of emergency within the City of Phillips Wednesday in reaction to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus and the related impacts on the community.
As of Thursday morning, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Price County, although 1,550 people in 50 counties across Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus. In Price County, 28 tests have come back negative and six tests were still pending results Thursday morning.
The emergency declaration follows that of Price County, which passed a similar resolution on March 17, and the City of Park Falls, which declared a state of emergency on March 25.
The declaration, which is in effect through April 24, will allow Peterson to use public funds to respond to the emergency as it is deemed necessary. It will also allow for the suspension of certain city ordinances, policies, and previously passed resolutions in order to meet the needs of the healthcare crisis, and will allow the city to implement any federal or state law changes immediately.
Immediate changes include limiting public access to city facilities, with the vast majority of business being conducted by phone or email. Department heads will allow employees to work from home or otherwise alter their work schedules as possible through April 24, and employees are being directed to limit in-person contact with each other and the public. Employee travel outside of city limits has been suspended for the same time period.
The declaration also authorizes the mayor to modify the city’s employee policies and to modify or create emergency sick leave or vacation use policies as necessary.
Public meetings will be held telephonically, with the first regularly scheduled committee of the whole meeting coming up at 5:30 p.m. on April 6, and the common council meeting occurring at 5:30 p.m. on April 14.
The election on April 7 is currently scheduled to continue as planned, although access to polling locations may be limited to a certain number of people at a time and people will be encouraged to maintain a distance of six feet between individuals at all times.
