Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Friday it would temporarily close its Phillips clinic location beginning Monday, March 30.
In a press release listing the changing hours at clinic and hospital locations across the state, the organization said the changes would allow flexibility in how it reallocates resources.
"To help 'flatten the curve,' Marshfield Clinic Health System is implementing temporary changes in the hours of operations at our centers throughout Wisconsin. These changes will allow us to reallocate providers, staff and supplies in anticipation of a surge of patients who may have COVID-19 and most importantly, keep our patients and staff safe," reads the press release, which continues as follows:
All of our hospitals remain open 24/7. We encourage patients to call ahead and verify if their appointments are still scheduled and if the appointment has been moved to a different location. These hours may change as the situation evolves and will be updated at marshfieldclinic.org.
We realize this is a difficult decision, but we are doing this to be most prepared to treat our patients with COVID-19 symptoms. We need to be ready for the surge of cases. We need to keep our staff and patients safe, and minimize exposure. That means limiting face-to-face contact.
Our patients who are ill and need to see a physician will be seen. Our cancer care centers remain open. Call and we will find a way for the patient to get the care and treatment they need.
We also are strongly encouraging patients to use our telehealth program. Marshfield Clinic Health System patients can contact Nurse Line at 1-844-342-6276 with questions. Non-Health System patients can use Care My Way®, available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Each session costs $40 and you can pay with any major credit card at the time of service. Visit marshfieldclinic.org/care-my-way for more information.
You may also call our COVID-19 Helpline, open 24/7, at 877-998-0880, to ask questions and get factual information about the virus.
Concerned that you have COVID-19 symptoms? Visit marshfieldclinic.org to use our online screening tool for COVID-19 symptoms. Click on the pop-up chat box in the lower right corner of your computer or mobile device and type your message.
In an abundance of caution, the Health System has implemented a number of changes in recent weeks already to help fight coronavirus, including:
• Patient, visitor and employee screening when they enter a clinic or hospital.
• Implemented restrictions on visitors.
• Introduced drive-up and mail-order pharmacy.
• Postponed elective and non-emergency procedures and appointments.
• Closed our dental centers except for emergencies, and restricted drug and alcohol treatment centers to online visits only.
- Phillips Center – Temporarily closed as of 3/30. Patients directed to Park Falls Center.
- Park Falls Center – Center expanding their hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. And 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Taking Urgent Care from Flambeau Hospital.
- Flambeau Hospital – Hospital services remain open 24/7 with no changes. Urgent Care services will move from Flambeau Hospital to Park Falls Center on 3/30.
- Marshfield Medical Center (Marshfield) – Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services. Majority of medical offices will remain open Monday thru Friday. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday.
- Woodruff Center – Transitioning to a "Well Center" for OB and pediatric patients without respiratory symptoms relocated from Minocqua Center; respiratory or suspected infectious patient directed to Urgent Care.
