The Oneida County Health Department reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Friday, March 27.
The county joins Douglas (5), Vilas (2), Bayfield, (2), and Iron (1) as northern Wisconsin counties with confirmed cases.
The Iron County case also resulted in the first coronavirus death in northern Wisconsin on Thursday.
Officially, Wisconsin's death toll from COVID-19 was listed at 13 on Thursday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 989 positive cases of the coronavirus, a jump of nearly 150 cases from Friday.
