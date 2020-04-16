Local law enforcement adapting to COVID-19 orders

Over the past several weeks, new orders have come out of Governor Tony Evers’ office at a rapid pace, changing the way in which many people go about their daily life and work as human interaction is being limited to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
While law enforcement falls into the category of an essential service, the orders and related efforts to control the virus are affecting the way in which officers go about their work in local communities.
Chief Michael Hauschild of the Phillips Police Department told the Review his department has received a steep uptick in calls from citizens trying to understand how the orders impact them.
“Following these orders requires a common sense approach,” Hauschild said. “We don’t want to keep people trapped indoors. Get out, walk in the woods, keep physical distance from people that aren’t members of your household, and use common sense.”
By and large, both the Phillips and Park Falls police departments and the Price County Sheriff’s Office reported citizens and businesses are cooperating with the new restrictions and many are taking the initiative to follow the orders without input required from law enforcement.
One issue all local law enforcement reported handling — albeit in very low numbers, generally only one incident per department — was teenage kids gathering in groups to socialize or play.
Chief Jerry Ernst of the Park Falls Police Department reported that an officer met with a group of six local youth who were engaged in a sporting activity, and reminded them of the importance of maintaining a distance of at least six feet.
Hauschild reported a similar incident at the Elk Lake Park in Phillips, but said that after an officer spoke with the kids, there haven’t been any subsequent issues.
Officers continue to patrol the local communities, and if a potential violation is observed, they stop and have a conversation, allowing them to determine if it is a situation in which education is needed or if further law enforcement is required, according to Sheriff Brian Schmidt.
“We are getting some reports coming in [of potentially non-compliant behaviour],” said Schmidt. “We’ve been following up on each report, and sometimes it’s an issue and sometimes it’s not.”
Schmidt reported that only one person has been referred to the District Attorney for potential charges. The individual was a non-essential business owner who had remained open, but Schmidt noted the case also involved other enforcement action as the individual reportedly lied to the investigating officer.
The number of calls handled weekly by the Sheriff’s Office has actually slightly decreased since the Stay at Home order was released, according to Schmidt. In particular, traffic citations and crashes have declined as less people are traveling on the roads.
The Park Falls Police Department reported that their weekly call volume remains near the same level as before the Stay at Home order, but Ernst noted he is concerned that protracted restrictions may lead to financial hardship in the community.
“Such hardship can lead to depression, increased alcohol use and overall anxiety,” Ernst told the Review. “Please, let's all look out for each other. If you know of someone who is depressed and thinking of harming themselves, call us! If you know of anyone who is worried about where their next meal will come from, or how they will feed their children, call us! We will do whatever we can to help.”
Hauschild reported the Phillips Police Department has handled two domestic violence cases since the Safer at Home order was passed, although he said it is hard to say if they are connected to the order.
Neither of the police departments have had to take any enforcement action directly related to violations of the governor’s orders.
“The citizens and people have been great,” said Hauschild. “We’ve had no complaints about any of our businesses.”
Both police departments have been very active on Facebook, using the social platform to communicate the orders and their implications to local citizens.
“With each new order, we assess who this is going to impact and how we can best disseminate that information,” said Ernst. “For example, when the order came out requiring the closure of bars and restaurants as well as restricting gatherings at places of worship, officers hand-delivered a copy of the order to those business and religious leaders.”
Since there is room for interpretation with some of the orders, Ernst said he reaches out to the governor’s office or peers in the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association for guidance on those matters.
“We are very resilient here in the Northwoods, and people here are always willing to help each other,” said Schmidt. “Under the Constitution, everyone has the right to assemble, but for the health of our community, it is better for people to stay safe at home during this time.”
Schmidt noted he does have concerns about issues increasing as the restrictions lag on.
“This is a hold your breath moment,” he said. “We are all waiting to see what happens, and hopefully there is not an outbreak here. This is a slow burn. If a tornado comes through, there are 20-30 minutes of emergency and then clean-up. This is a longer-term situation, without a clear end in sight.
“We understand what people are going through — we’re going through the same things as everyone else.”
Even while handling the new issues related to the orders, law enforcement is continuing their normal routine in the community — albeit with some changes to procedure.
In order to limit the number of deputies in the building at any one time, Schmidt reported some deputies are working from home or remaining on call outside of the Sheriff’s Office. People are encouraged to call or email the Sheriff’s Office in order to determine if in-person contact is needed.
With smaller numbers of staff at the police departments, the major changes that have been implemented include increased disinfection of squad cars and office work spaces, and a focus on having citizens call before meeting with an officer face-to-face if possible.
Since police officers assist on ambulance calls, they consult with an EMT to determine the nature of the call and whether personal protective equipment is required for the officer’s safety. Hauschild noted that if the patient has a history of travel or any symptoms of the virus, responding officers are directed to remain outside the residence until the need for PPE is established.
“We are taking every precaution to maintain social distancing while still providing the same level of service to our citizens,” said Ernst. “We hope our citizens are not offended that we are not able to shake hands with them right now.”
