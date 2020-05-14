In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Order Wednesday evening, area health officials responded immediately, urging residents to maintain the practices of social distancing and personal hygiene as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Wednesday that the Evers administration overstepped its authority when it extended the Safer at Home order closing schools and nonessential businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19 through May 26.
In a press release Wednesday night, Price County officials encouraged local businesses to protect customers and staff by adopting appropriate safety guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, and for residents to continue social distancing until additional guidance comes from the state.
In a similar fashion, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, and Oneida counties encouraged people to continue to limit social interaction between different families, wear a facemask, or covering when in close proximity to others in public, and frequently wash their hands and clean commonly touched surfaces.
With the order no longer in effect, the Evers administration and Legislature will be looking to adapt the state’s response policy.
The court’s decision did not strike down the portion of the Safer at Home order that closed schools for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
The City of Park Falls released a statement Thursday morning clarifying all businesses could reopen at their own discretion, and although it was recommended everyone continues to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, the absence of any state guidelines requiring precautions meant all businesses and citizens “should make their own decisions if they will open and what precautions they will take for the safety of their customers.”
Park Falls city hall, library, and other municipal buildings will remain closed until further notice.
Prevention
To learn more about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.
Business guidelines to reopen
https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/
The Ashland Daily Press contributed to this report.
