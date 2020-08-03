At least 14 people at a kids camp near Mellen, primarily staff members, have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Ashland County Health Department said Friday that it is working with Camp Eagle Ridge, which bills itself as a camp at which kids aged 7 to 17 can develop leadership skills, independence and traits such as decision-making, conflict resolution and more. It draws campers from across the Midwest.
“Ashland County Public Health is working with Camp Eagle Ridge leadership and staff to conduct an investigation to contain the virus,” county Health Officer Elizabeth Szot said in a release. “Camp Eagle Ridge leadership has been working closely with the families of all campers, and all campers from the entire camp season have been notified of potential risk exposure as an additional precaution.”
Ashland County as of Friday had reported 15 positive coronavirus cases to the state. Presumably, that number will almost double to 29 when state record-keeping catches up with the new cases.
Szot said in the release that as soon as the outbreak was identified at Eagle Ridge, all campers were returned home with instructions for the remainder of their self-quarantine periods and ongoing symptom monitoring. Campers and their families were provided with direction to follow up with their local health department and primary care providers as needed.
This is the second major local outbreak associated with events that have drawn gatherings of kids from outside the Bay Area. Earlier this summer, a hockey camp that drew families from across northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan to Ashland’s Bretting Center was found to have spread COVID to Bayfield County where it then began infecting local residents.
