As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the U.S., healthcare providers across the nation are scrambling to accommodate an influx of patients suffering life-threatening complications due to the virus.
Although there have not yet been any confirmed coronavirus cases here in Price County as of Tuesday morning, Flambeau Hospital — the county's only hospital — is already preparing for the likelihood that the disease will emerge in the local community.
In order to keep abreast of the ever-changing news, hospital management has been meeting daily in order to unpack the information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Hospital representatives are also remaining in close contract with local leadership in the county.
“We do this to understand how they are addressing the community needs and where that might intersect with what we see,” Jane Eaton-Nyman, Chief Integrity Officer at Flambeau Hospital, told the Review.
Certain measures have already been enacted at the hospital in order to decrease the number of people coming into the facility — both to limit the potential for spreading the virus, if it already exists in the community, and to conserve the personal protective equipment healthcare workers use to protect themselves from catching infectious diseases.
All non-emergency procedures and surgeries have been postponed. To lessen the amount of foot-traffic in the hospital’s emergency room, Urgent Care services have been moved to the Park Falls Center.
Although there is a strong focus on preparing for the possibility that there will be COVID-19 cases in the local community that may require hospitalization, Flambeau Hospital says it is continuing to offer care to patients without COVID-19.
People may make an appointment by phone to see a provider at the Park Falls Center. The clinic has extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. People will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive. If they have none, they will proceed to their appointment.
The level of need for an appointment is determined by the patient and his or her health care provider, according to representatives of the hospital. Anything that does not require immediate attention, such as routine check-ups, are being postponed to a future date.
An option for telehealth care will also become more readily available in the near future, according to hospital representatives.
How patients with COVID-19 will receive treatment
People who develop the symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever over 99-degrees Fahrenheit and shortness of breath, are being asked to call the Marshfield Clinic Health System Nurse Line at 1-844-342-6276 to speak with a medical professional before coming into the hospital. If symptoms are life-threatening, patients should come to the hospital emergency room.
People who have moderate symptoms of COVID-19 should quarantine themselves and self-monitor from home, while remaining hydrated, rested, and nourished. If an individual who shares a residence with others suspects they have the virus, they should quarantine themselves in their own room and bathroom if possible. Since there is a shortage of supplies for testing, people with symptoms will only be tested if it is required in order to determine the best means of care, according to hospital representatives.
“There is a shortage of testing supplies, making it likely that there will be people in our community, especially those with more mild symptoms, who don’t necessarily know whether or not they have COVID-19,” commented Eaton-Nyman.
Severe symptoms of COVID-19 that require medical support generally affect people's ability to breathe on their own.
Flambeau Hospital has the ability to treat respiratory complications such as those caused by COVID-19, and patients will only be transported to another medical facility if they require specialized care that the hospital cannot provide on site.
Flambeau Hospital currently has two ventilators, which are the machines used to artificially support breathing. Hospital representatives said they have the capability to add another two ventilators to their facility if needed.
“We are continually looking for additional resources and have ways to help provide breathing assistance for patients,” said Eaton-Nyman.
Should patients require specialty care not available at Flambeau Hospital, the facility they are transported to will depend on the needs of the patient and the availability of beds.
While Flambeau Hospital is officially licensed for 25 beds, hospital representatives told the Review that they would care for as many patients — whether or not they are suffering from COVID-19 complications — as there are resources available to treat them. Prioritizing which patients will receive care first will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Flambeau Hospital not currently planning for field hospitals
As the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to peak in Wisconsin by mid-April, some areas are preparing to open field hospitals and voluntary isolation centers, according to a report by the Wisconsin Associated Press.
As there is currently no local need for additional facilities beyond those offered within Flambeau Hospital, Eaton-Nyman told the Review there are no immediate plans in place to create field hospitals in Price County. However, should the need arise, the hospital said it is aware of a variety of options outside of the hospital setting.
“...at this time, our planning efforts are best utilized in planning for the phase of this emergency that we are in — which is to care for people in our hospital setting,” said Eaton-Nyman. “If and/or when there is a growing need for beds, we will look into these options in greater detail.”
Critical shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers
A more pressing issue that is already affecting Flambeau Hospital is the national shortage of personal protective equipment that healthcare providers use to avoid being exposed to contagious diseases.
Policies have been changed at Flambeau Hospital in an attempt to conserve limited supplies of masks and gowns, with healthcare workers being required to reuse protective equipment that formerly would have been discarded after a single use.
“We are also storing items that would have formerly been discarded because there are developments worldwide for the possible sanitation of some of these products for safe reuse,” noted Eaton-Nyman.
The hospital staff has also begun using powered air-purifying respirator hoods when feasible in order to further conserve equipment. Hospital staff has been undergoing retraining in a variety of areas, including appropriately fitting different kinds of protective equipment.
Flambeau Hospital representatives told the Review that they are continuing to order new supplies of protective equipment.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wisconsin had received a second supply of protective equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile. The state has now received approximately 104,680 N95 respirators, 260,840 face/surgical masks, 48,186 face shields, 40,512 surgical gowns, 192 coveralls, and 140,750 pairs of gloves from the national stockpile, according to a report by The Journal Times.
Flambeau Hospital reported it has received support from various community organizations that are creating cloth masks for patients to wear in order to preserve the medical-grade equipment for healthcare workers. They have also received donations of equipment used by other industries which can be utilized by healthcare workers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.