Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, (R - Juneau), left, and Senate President Roger Roth, (R - Appleton), 2nd left, talk to Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, (D - La Crosse), right before the start of the session. On Wednesday April 15, 2020 the Wisconsin State Senate in Madison, Wis., held a virtual session to take up legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the state will receive more than $2 billion in federal aid. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)