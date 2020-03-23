FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo poll worker Bill Martens mans the ballot machine and "I Voted: stickers at the Hart Park Muellner Building in Wauwatosa, Wis. Pressure on Gov. Tony Evers to postpone Wisconsin's spring election is mounting due to the threat of the coronavirus. Civil rights and voting rights groups are planning a conference call with reporters on Monday, March 23, 2020, to demand that Evers issue an emergency order delaying the April 7 election. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)