Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms and concerned they may have COVID-19 is encouraged to visit a free drive-through testing site at the Prentice DNR Ranger Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.
The site will be staffed by Wisconsin National Guard members wearing full personal protective equipment who will administer nasal swab tests.
People eligible for testing must be Wisconsin residents five years of age or older with at least one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, body or muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of smell, loss of taste, headache or fatigue.
Due to unknown interest, people should be prepared to wait in their vehicles for testing, and they may be turned away if testing kits run out.
Following testing, people should return to their homes. Test results will be provided via phone by the National Guard or Price County Public Health in a timely manner.
Over 300 test kits are being made available for the event and test results are usually returned within a couple of days.
Local public health officers chose the Prentice site for its remote location. With the Marshfield Clinic in Phillips currently closed, southern Price County residents had to drive to either get tested.
“If anybody in the southern part of the county wanted to get a test done they had to drive to Medford or Park Falls,” explained Michelle Edwards, public health officer for Price County.
Edwards said there will also be a test site in Minocqua sometime in the next week.
The mobile testing site is one of many popping up across the state in counties that request them. Ashland County last week administered 148 tests at a mobile site in Ashland.
Anyone with questions about the event may call Price County Public Health at 715-339-3054, 2-1-1, or 877-947-2211 for non-Wisconsin area codes.
