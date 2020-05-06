From 11 a.m. -7 p.m., Thursday, May 14 at Winter Fire Hall in the Village of Winter, testing will be provided for those with COVID-19 like symptoms.
The test is free and only available to Wisconsin residents, including residents of other Wisconsin counties.
The goal is to use a drive-up test for 350 people for the day.
People who are 5 years of age and older are eligible for testing if they have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills without shaking, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, vomiting/nausea and headache.
The Wisconsin National Guard will assist with the drive-up COVID-19 testing.
The Winter Fire Hall is located at 5116N Crawford Street.
May 6 testing
There will also be free testing from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 6 at the Solon Springs Community Center, 11523 S Business Highway 53, in Solon Springs, Douglas County.
Participants are being asked to access Business 53 from the north and watch for traffic flow directions and remain in their vehicle.
