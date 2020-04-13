MADISON — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin continued to rise Sunday as the state began preparing to use Alliant Energy Center as a possible care facility in the event of a potential surge.

Ashland County health officials announced Saturday the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

"This individual had a history of domestic travel and has been self-isolating since returning home and will continue to do so based on guidelines from Wisconsin Department of Health Services," the county said in a release.

“We are in contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support to be able to isolate at home,” Elizabeth Szot, county health officer, said in the release.

Ashland County Public Health is working with the individual to identify any persons that were in close contact during the infectious period. Public Health staff then follow up with each one of those close contacts to provide appropriate guidance, the release said.

Price County health officials announced the very first confirmed case of COVID-19 a day earlier, Friday April 10, and Washburn County confirmed its first case on Monday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday that an application has been submitted to begin developing an alternative care facility at Alliant Energy Center. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves, the Army Corp of Engineers would work with contractors to develop the facility. Evers' office said additional details would be shared as they become available.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose by 215 since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 3,341.

The state also reported seven more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 154.

A total of 42% of those who died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of the deaths in Wisconsin.

Health officials said 993 people, or 29% of all those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, have been hospitalized.

Statewide, 36,769 tests have come back negative.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.