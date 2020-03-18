On Tuesday, the Price County Board of Supervisors passed resolutions declaring a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and authorizing county administrator Nick Trimner to close the county buildings and implement staffing and policy changes as necessary.
As of Tuesday, county offices remained open, but all non-essential work-related travel outside the county has been suspended. Employees are being encouraged to make use of technology to limit the number of meetings and events attended in person, and employees have been advised to conduct as much business via email or phone as possible.
Should it be deemed necessary, Trimner — in consultation with county chairman Bob Kopisch and county health officer Michelle Edwards — has the authority to close county buildings and implement staffing and policy changes to ensure enough healthy employees are on hand to carry out necessary county services.
If such action is taken, the full county board of supervisors is to be notified by phone or email no later than 24 hours afterward.
Trimner assured the county board Tuesday that the only policies altered or waived during this period would be those relating to the day-to-day functions.
With the Families First Coronavirus Response Act still before the U.S. Senate at press time Tuesday afternoon, the county will be waiving certain employee policies until the act is signed into law.
Employees with children affected by the school closings will be allowed to use their sick leave or vacation leave, and the six-month waiting period to request sick leave for new employees will be waived. For employees who do not have vacation or sick leave currently available, they may borrow up to 80 hours which will be paid back later.
A proposed amendment to the resolution introduced by county board member Bruce Jilka — calling for the emergency management committee to be included in the emergency decision-making process — received two other supporting votes from county board members John Vlach and Sue Bocock, but ultimately failed to pass.
The declaration of emergency resolution states that the county board has determined it is necessary to make all possible resources and means available to the county to protect the welfare of its residents from the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution authorizes Trimner to carry out the county’s emergency management response, along with the emergency management coordinator.
While declarations of emergencies are normally associated with receiving funding, Kopisch commented he is unaware of any funding available at this point.
“The state has declared an emergency, the federal government has declared an emergency, and we’re part of all this,” Kopisch said at a special meeting of the county board of supervisors on Tuesday.
The resolution also allows the board the flexibility to hold public meetings electronically to limit person-to-person contact.
Both resolutions will remain in effect for 100 days.
Trimner also reported to the county board that a document has been drafted with strategies for handling a pandemic in Price County. The main objective of the 26-page document is to create a plan that the Price County Office of Administration can utilize to ensure vital operations are continued during a pandemic.
County services
The weekly senior dining locations are now closed for communal dining, although individuals may continue to pick up meals at the front door of the sites in Phillips, Brantwood, Ogema, and Kennan. Meals delivered directly to seniors’ homes will not be affected by the change.
As of early Tuesday morning, no changes had been made to the BART bus service in Price County, although manager Patrick Daoust reported the situation would continue to be monitored very closely. Should changes to the public transportation be required, Daoust said plans are in place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.