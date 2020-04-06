Counties neighboring Price County increased their number of confirmed novel coronavirus patients in recent days. As of Monday afternoon, Rusk, Vilas, and Oneida counties had confirmed additional cases.
In Rusk County, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, bringing that county’s total to three. The health department did not immediately release details on the two new cases but said there was one more probable case and eight more suspected cases.
In Vilas County, health officials confirmed the fourth case of the virus on Sunday. The individual is currently in isolation and health officials said they had contacted close contacts of the person, according to a press release. Officials did not release any other details about the case.
The Oneida County Health Department said Monday a fourth person has been diagnosed. Health officials there, who have been forthcoming with case information, said the individual is in their 50s and had not had contact with any of the previously confirmed cases in the county. A statement by the department said the individual has had a history of travel outside the community and is currently in isolation.
Price County had reported no cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. The latest local testing results from Friday include 31 negative tests with four pending.
Elsewhere in northern Wisconsin, Florence County reported its first two positive cases as of Monday, and Barron County, which last week confirmed community spread, added three more confirmed cases of the virus since April 3.
Statewide, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is up to 77 as of Monday, the state Department of Health Services reported.
That is an increase of nine people from Sunday. There have now been deaths reported in 16 counties. More than half of all deaths, 40, have occurred in Milwaukee County, followed by Dane County with nine.
As of Monday, there were 2,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. But because testing is not widespread, health officials continue to caution the actual number of cases is far higher.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin’s chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said some modeling shows Wisconsin should hit its peak in cases around May 1, but that’s still just a best guess. If safer-at-home orders are loosened, and more people are allowed to come into contact with one another, conditions will worsen, he said.
The current order closing all nonessential businesses and ordering people to remain at home is in effect until April 24. Gov. Tony Evers did not say Monday whether he planned to extend that.
