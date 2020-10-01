According to information released by Price County Public Health, an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at Jack's Corner Bar in Park Falls on Sept. 26-30. It has been determined that the individual was contagious while at the establishment.
“PCPH is unable to determine all of the individuals who may have been exposed,” said Michelle Edwards, Price County Public Health Officer. “If you were at Jack’s Corner Bar on those dates and are experiencing or develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, fatigue, loss of taste or smell) please contact your healthcare provider to get tested.”
PCPH has been in contact with Jack’s Corner Bar, and reported the business is following general guidelines and will continue to work closely with Public Health during this time.
In a post published on Facebook Thursday evening, the bar alerted customers to the possible exposure and stated all employees are taking precautions.
"We have been in contact with the health department and everything has been cleaned and sanitized as of this morning," the post read.
The business has remained open at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.