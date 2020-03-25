On Tuesday the City of Phillips closed city hall and the clerk’s office to the public except by appointment — yet another step in local government’s response to limiting in-person interactions due to COVID-19.
The Department of Public Works is also limiting interactions with the public, and as it is a slow time of year for their operations, staffing has changed to a one-person rotating shift between the five employees in the department.
Business continues as usual at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, although city employees will avoid in-person interactions with members of the public.
City clerk Shelby Prochnow will remain in the office, and she can be reached with any questions at 715-339-3125. Accommodations are being made for citizens who wish to absentee vote, and anyone who would like to should call the city for further information.
The police and fire departments will continue their functions as normal.
The next city council meeting, which is currently scheduled for Monday, April 6 is expected to continue as planned, although the meeting may be moved into the armory to maintain the recommended six feet between individuals.
