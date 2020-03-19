All Bayfield High School students and their families are being asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after a student there today became the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Bay Area.
The student recently traveled to a location where there is community spread of the coronavirus, and symptoms, which include fever, a cough and shortness of breath, developed shortly afterward, the Bayfield County Health Department said in a news release.
Neither the Health Department nor school leaders shared information about whether the student was contagious and interacting with other students in class before the school was shut down Monday.
School buildings have been cleaned thoroughly since then, Superintendent Jeff Gordon said. But as a further precautionary measure, the buildings will be closed today and Friday.
“We are working cooperatively with the Bayfield County Health Department,” Gordon said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after contact with someone who has the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The student has been given information on self-quarantine procedures, and the health department will keep in daily contact to monitor symptoms and ensure the person is receiving support to be able to stay isolated at home.
The health department reminded folks of simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:
* Frequent and thorough hand-washing with soap and water.
* Cover coughs and sneezes
* Avoid touching your face
* Stay home when sick
* Practice social distancing
* Avoid large public gatherings and crowds
This story will be updated.
