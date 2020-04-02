BC DHHS Logo
A Barron County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Barron County health authorities. 

The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services was notified of the positive test Wednesday morning, Public Health Program Manager Laura Sauve said.

The County is working with the person's employer and will be contacting those who may be at risk for having contracted the disease. 

Sauve said that the person stayed at home as soon as they started feeling sick, "Which is exactly what we want people to do."

County authorities expect to release more information this afternoon.

As of March 31 at 2 p.m. Barron County had 154 negative tests for COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

This story will be updated. 

 

