Ashland County confirmed Monday its first positive test for a patient with COVID-19.
The patient had recently traveled domestically to an area with known community transmission and developed symptoms shortly afterwards. The patient remained under self-quarantine as requested by health officials until his or her condition required medical treatment.
The patient has since been cleared of COVID-19 infection and is recovering at home. Ashland County Health Officer Elizabeth Szot said the patient was tested while ill and the county only received the results of the test Monday.
“We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving support and able to isolate,” Szot said. “The individual did require a brief period of supportive care in hospital but has since returned home and is doing well.”
The health department withheld all information about the patient’s identity or where he or she lives or had traveled.
Bayfield County remained Monday at two confirmed cases of coronavirus as the state’s total confirmed cases grew to 1,221, with 14 confirmed dead.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue a Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel. This order went into effect at 8 a.m on March 25 and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on April 24, 2020 or until a superseding order is issued.
The Ashland County Public Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services responsibilities include:
• Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
• Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.
• Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.
Szot’s office reiterated the health precautions everyone is advised to take until the pandemic eases:
• Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house);
• Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;
• Covering coughs and sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands);
• Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces;
• Not shaking hands;
• Avoiding touching your face; and
• Staying home.
