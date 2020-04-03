At a time when many people have retreated to their homes to comply with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, one local family is trying to find new ways to keep connected with their community.
In the heart of Phillips on Avon Avenue, three kids — Sailor, Archer, and Larkin — have turned the windows of their house into an art display for anyone walking past to enjoy. The windows have been transformed with colorful paintings and stuffed animals, and as the weather has turned warmer, the kids have taken their artistic efforts to the street, decorating the sidewalk concrete with chalk drawings.
“The kids understand that people are lonely in this time and are looking for happiness, and they really want to be a part of that,” said the kids’ mom, Becky Steinbach. “They understand we need to stay home for the health of the community, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still be part of the community.”
Steinbach and her husband, Nathan, are both working from home during this time — as well as juggling their youngsters’ education. As a mental health grant coordinator for the Phillips School District, Steinbach is well acquainted with the struggles people of all ages may be facing during these uncertain times.
“It’s ok to feel concerned, anxious, or frustrated right now,” she said. “There are days when I feel completely overwhelmed. Community connection is extremely important, and if we can maintain that right now, it will speak volumes.”
Steinbach got the idea for transforming the family home after seeing similar projects on Facebook, and her kids — age 11, eight, and five — jumped on board quickly.
In addition to the art, the kids have collected flat rocks and decorated them with paint and markers, and passersby are welcome to take one home to cheer their own sidewalk. People are also invited to grab a stick of chalk from the kids’ supply and take it home to create community art of their own.
“These are easy things we felt we could do,” said Steinbach, adding that it allows the family to spend time together having fun — a much-needed break from the cabin fever of being stuck in a house all day.
“We’ve also written thank you cards to the school — especially the cooks and drivers,” said Steinbach. “I want the kids to recognize the people who are doing what seems like impossible work right now, and recognize the unsung heroes in our community.”
In order to hold discussions about what may be a concerning topic to young kids, Steinbach and her husband have allowed the kids to lead the discussions about the news surrounding COVID-19. They answer any questions their kids may have, but don’t keep the news on the television or talk about bigger picture topics, like statistics.
Creating art for the community may seem like a small thing on face value, but Steinbach said it is allowing her family to stay connected and find ways to look forward to the end of the quarantine.
“I hope that when this is all over, we have learned to appreciate what we have more — whether it’s our local businesses, schools, community, the connections we have with others, all the people who help us in so many ways,” she said.
