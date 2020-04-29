FILE - In this April 7, 2020, photo, Doug Milks disinfects voting booths after being used, as voters cast ballots in the state's presidential primary election in Madison, Wis. More than 50 people who voted in person or worked the polls during Wisconsin's election earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. But there are no plans to move or otherwise alter a special congressional election coming in less than two weeks. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)