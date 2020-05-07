Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS BETWEEN 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL BE IN PLACE THIS AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.