MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One quarter of Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, based on new data reported by the state Department of Health Services for the first time Wednesday.
The state had not reported any numbers on hospitalizations before Wednesday. The move came amid growing criticism from Republican lawmakers, and questions from reporters, about why the numbers were not included along with deaths and confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations were only reported as statewide figures, and not broken out by individual counties.
The figures posted Wednesday show that of the state’s 1,550 confirmed cases, 398 had been in the hospital. That is 26%. It is not immediately clear how many remain hospitalized.
There are about 11,000 hospital beds in the state, which hospital leaders have said are typically about 58% full.
The state did not report how many hospital beds were still open or how many of the COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units. Wisconsin has about 2,600 ICU beds.
The state reported 24 deaths, but local health departments had the figure at 27. That data sometimes lags behind state totals, which are updated daily.
Regional case numbers see little movement
Case numbers and deaths in northern Wisconsin counties Wednesday afternoon were Douglas (7/0), Bayfield (3/0), Ashland (1/0), Iron (1/1), Vilas (3/0), Oneida (3/0), Marinette (2/0).
Price County had no confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday afternoon. Twenty-six tests had come back negative, with six tests still pending.
Rusk County Health Officer Dawn Brost reported Tuesday afternoon no confirmed COVID-19 cases yet, but that one of nine pending tests was considered “probable.” Brost said 37 tests have returned negative results so far.
Poll shows strong support for virus reaction in Wisconsin
A wide majority of Wisconsin residents support Gov. Tony Evers’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic so far, including his orders to shut down schools and businesses.
A Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 76% of respondents support what Evers has done. The survey showed 86% support for closing schools and businesses and restricting public gatherings as Evers ordered.
Only 51% said they supported how President Donald Trump has responded, but his job approval rating of 48% was unchanged from February. Evers' job approval was at its highest ever, 65%, up from 51% in February.
A staggering 9% of respondents said they had lost a job or been laid off. Another 21% said someone else in the family has lost employment.
Former Vice President Joe Biden opened a wide lead on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential race. Biden had 62% support compared with 34% for Sanders, who won Wisconsin’s Democratic primary in 2016. Sanders was ahead of Biden in the February poll, conducted before the Democratic field narrowed.
The poll of 813 registered voters was conducted between March 24 and Sunday. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
Reporter Seth Carlson contributed to this report.
