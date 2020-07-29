Last week, a total 247 people were tested for COVID-19 in a free testing event conducted in Phillips by the Wisconsin National Guard with the assistance of the Price County Public Health Department.
One new Price County resident tested positive for the virus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 19. As of Monday, six of those cases were active, and 13 individuals had recovered from the virus.
Of those who were tested on July 22, 193 were Price County residents. Others hailed from counties across Wisconsin, including Bayfield, Ashland, Washburn, Rusk, Taylor, Marathon, Wood, La Crosse, Vernon, Sauk, Grant, Dane, Rock, Jefferson, Washington, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Calumet, Brown, Waupaca, Langlade, Oneida, Lincoln, and Vilas.
Public health officer Michelle Edwards told the Review that there were at least three out-of-county positives confirmed in the testing event, although the total number is unknown. Each test that comes back positive is reported to the individual's county of residence.
Edwards noted that some people traveled to Price County that day specifically to be tested and likely did not interact with anyone in the local community. For individuals who may live outside of the county but are staying here for an extended period, Edwards noted that their Price County address is included on the testing form and their testing results are reported to Price County.
Individuals tested ranged in age from age five through 90, with the average being around 47.5 years old. They were nearly evenly split by gender (47% male and 53% female).
The majority — 154 — of the Price County residents tested were Phillips residents, 16 came from Park Falls, seven from Prentice, six from Catawba and/or Kennan, four from Fifield, three from Ogema, and two from Brantwood.
After the full day of testing concluded, the collected samples were transported by members of the National Guard to Exact Sciences Laboratories in Madison.
As of Monday, 1,619 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Price County. There have been no local hospitalizations or deaths as a result of the virus.
Statewide, there have been 49,417 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 4,420 hospitalizations and 893 deaths. A total of 38,633 people have recovered. As of Monday, there were 9,873 active cases in Wisconsin.
Regionally, Oneida County has the highest number of confirmed cases with 71 positives and 59 recoveries. Iron County follows closely with 67 positives, 31 recoveries, and one death. Lincoln County has had 54 positives and 38 recoveries. Taylor County has had 40 positives and 16 recoveries. Sawyer County has had 25 positives and 17 recoveries. Vilas County has had 22 positives and 11 recoveries. Ashland County has had 15 positives with three recoveries. Rusk County has had 13 positives, 11 recoveries, and one death.
