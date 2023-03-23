Tim Harmston and Mary Mack

Husband and wife comedians Tim Harmston and Mary Mack will perform separately and together at the fourth Stand Up Comedy Night on April 1 at Park Theatre.

 Tuan Pham / Submitted phot

PARK FALLS — Two professional comedians who have performed at every major comedy venue and late night talk show are also from northern Wisconsin and happen to be married.

Tim Harmston and Mary Mack will perform separately and together at the fourth Stand Up Comedy Night on April 1 Comedy Night at Park Theatre.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments