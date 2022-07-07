Tammy Hastings with her nine-week-old great Pyrenees pup, Smidge, next to the True Refrigerator that is going to be installed at the restaurant that she and husband, Jason, are preparing to open in Park Falls. The couple are wanting to know what happened to an identical True Freezer that fell into a ditch on State Highway 182 near Sugarbush Road, and disappeared before they could retrieve it.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
PARK FALLS — A Park Falls couple are looking for answers on who may have taken a commercial freezer that fell from a trailer into a ditch before they could return to retrieve it on June 28.
Jason and Tammy Hastings were hauling a True commercial refrigerator and separate freezer they had acquired to be installed at the restaurant they are preparing to open in Park Falls. The couple was transporting the two items when a gust of wind proved strong enough to lift the items off of the trailer on State Highway 182 near Sugarbush Road.
