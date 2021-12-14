ELK — The Price County Highway Department will conduct an emergency culvert repair in the town of Elk on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, according to a Tuesday press release.

County Highway W will be closed to thru traffic for one-half mile northwest of Nine Mile Road, between Soo Lake Resort and Weimers Dam Road from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The signed detour will be County Highway S.

