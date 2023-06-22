Roger Petrick

PHILLIPS — The Wisconsin Senate passage of the shared revenue bill on June 14 to include six Democrats and 15 Republicans in favor will mean more funding for rural communities than, according to Sen. Romaine Robert Quinn, R-25, a member of the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection.

While in Phillips to attend the Lidici Memorial Festival on June 16, Quinn spoke afterward about the legislation as “a big catch-up for our communities,” in terms of helping towns, villages and county highway departments and other services that are struggling to do their work.

  

