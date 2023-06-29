PHILLIPS — The Price County Board of Supervisors approved the process of replacing District 10 Supervisor Lorelei Wakefield who resigned her seat to move out of state effective May 17.

At the June 20 meeting the board 10-1 approved the direct appointment to fill the vacancy with supervisor Paula Houdek voting against. The appointment will fill the seat through the remainder of the term that expires March 15, 2024, to follow with a special election scheduled for April 2, 2024.

  

