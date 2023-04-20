The Price County Forestry and Parks Committee postponed a decision on assuming ownership of Lower Steve Creek Flowage dam at its April 11, according to the meeting minutes.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources removed the Lower Steve Creek Flowage dam repair near the town of Kennan from its project list after it was determined that the structure would need to be improved to the point that cost increases exceeded the need for replacement, according to previous information. The dam was washed out in March 2022 and the DNR prefers it revert to a natural state and that concerns for aquatic or land wildlife were minimal given they would migrate to the upper flowage.

