...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon/evening.
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Track repair specialists from the Fox Valley & Lake Superior Rail System replace planks at the Price County Highway H crossing near Elk Lake Park in Phillips on Wednesday morning. Traffic was detoured until the road reopened at around 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.