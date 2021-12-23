PHILLIPS — The Price County Board in a 7-5 vote approved a resolution to pursue a carbon capture agreement that is anticipated to generate income for the county over 40 years.
The agreement between Price County Forest and Parks and Bluesource LLC, will be for a carbon capture forestry project that conservative estimates say could generate $5.8 million over 10 years, according to the public meeting information earlier this month. One carbon offset credit is equal to one metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent with carbon credit estimates currently ranging from $8 to $16 per credit in competitive bidding in the carbon marketplace.
“There was a lot of discussion in both closed and open season regarding the board members’ thoughts,” said Nicholas Trimner, county administrator.
The board members approving the resolution to move forward with signing a contract with Bluesource were Alan Barkstrom, Doug Erickson, Jeff Hallstrand, Robert Kopisch, Mark Kyle, Larry Palecek and Dennis Wartgow. Voting against were Jordan Spacek, Ginny Strobl, Waldemar Madsen, Brian Ernst and Paula Houdek. Board member James Hintz was not present.
There was a public information hearing prior to the regular board meeting but ongoing contract negotiations did not allow for all details to be shared with the public, Trimner said.
“Once there’s a contract, then it’s public information,” he said.
Bluesource is a Utah based carbon offset developer that brokers a competitive carbon credit purchase process and acts as the inventory, monitoring and verification source. The company profits if the county is generating revenue as it does with approximately 75 operational carbon projects on over 3 million acres of forests in the U.S., including approximately 18 projects in Wisconsin in four counties, tribal communities and private landowner projects. The company also has projects in Canada.
The carbon credits are sold through the American Carbon Registry, a nonprofit carbon platform that reviews and certifies projects for trade and sale. The county would be responsible for a 10 year monitoring and verification cost if the agreement is broken prior to the 40 year commitment.
There are several steps to the program in an 18 month process, according to Bob Kopisch, county board chair. Bluesource assessed the county as a strong candidate that presents a feasible project to allow the contract negotiations to continue for approval of the board. The next steps are to survey the inventory, conduct program modeling and put a verification system into place.
At the meeting, forestry and parks administrator Joe Grapa said the agreement would not curtail timber production or recreational use. The agreement guarantees that the county will not cut more than 65% of new growth which will still allow the county to conduct timber operation up to the state regulatory limits and still maintain the agreement.
The board discussion on Tuesday included comments to consider other carbon capture companies. The response was that Blue Source had the most experience with municipal agreements while other newer and smaller companies specialized in private land agreements.
“I don’t like dealing with one company for a contract if we don’t have a competitive bid,” Barkstrom said.
Members against the agreement expressed concern that while corporations are not purchasing carbon capture credits to skirt federal laws, there is a level of distaste for companies wanting to project carbon neutrality when their own emissions do not make them carbon neutral.
“If we get a big factory that starts polluting here we would not have our carbon credits to use anymore for ourselves,” said Strobl, who added that for corporations to purchase credits while still polluting presented an unethical situation for the company and the county. “Just because we’re environmentally friendly, I don’t think we should be taken advantage of.”
The replies from other members were that companies that buy credits have already worked to minimize carbon emissions to the lowest levels still possible to function. The carbon capture agreement is a voluntary act to pay a municipality to ensure that carbon is saved elsewhere.
As the agreement comes into place, Kopisch said the board can consider the range of projects that will benefit from the funds. There will be funds from the profits to be set aside to cover disaster insurance and the costs to pay for the registry fees should the county ever need to leave the agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.