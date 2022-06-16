Teams from three states compete on Saturday during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.
Scott Verbeck and Lory Buchman, both of Hayward, compete in the Social Doubles division during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on June 11. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.
Scott Verbeck and Lory Buchman, both of Hayward, compete in the Social Doubles division during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on June 11. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.Let me know if I can help with anything else. The money for the Little League will be going towards new scoreboards, if they get approval from the city.
Teams from three states compete on Saturday during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Scott Verbeck and Lory Buchman, both of Hayward, compete in the Social Doubles division during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on June 11. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Scott Verbeck and Lory Buchman, both of Hayward, compete in the Social Doubles division during the 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament at the Park Falls Recreation Arena on June 11. The teams played for money and prizes with a large portions going to support the Park Falls Little League and The Children’s Miracle Network.Let me know if I can help with anything else. The money for the Little League will be going towards new scoreboards, if they get approval from the city.
PARK FALLS — The 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament brought players from three states to Park Falls over the weekend for two events that raised money for kids at the Park Falls Recreation Arena.
The tournament organized by Northern Wisconsin Cornhole will donate $1,300 to the Park Falls Little League and $500 to The Children’s Miracle Network, according to Alan Murphy, who organized the tournament with Joel Karnick. There was also $4,710 in payouts to the players over both days, plus all the prizes and cash handed out from the raffles and games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.