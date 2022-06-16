PARK FALLS — The 2022 RestorU Cornhole Classic tournament brought players from three states to Park Falls over the weekend for two events that raised money for kids at the Park Falls Recreation Arena.

The tournament organized by Northern Wisconsin Cornhole will donate $1,300 to the Park Falls Little League and $500 to The Children’s Miracle Network, according to Alan Murphy, who organized the tournament with Joel Karnick. There was also $4,710 in payouts to the players over both days, plus all the prizes and cash handed out from the raffles and games.

