Woods and Waters Fine Arts Council Kicks off the 2022-2023 Season with the Copper Street Brass Ensemble that will perform “That ‘70s Show” program at the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium of Chequamegon High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Copper Street Brass is a Minneapolis-based sextet composed of two trumpets, trombone, tuba, French horn, and percussion, with several members doubling on keyboard, percussion, guitars, and electric instruments. The ensemble presents a variety of music in bold, innovative ways with a friendly and charming stage presence, according to the sponsoring Woods and Waters Fine Arts Council.

