...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 7 to 10 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands
Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
1 of 2
The Copper Street Brass Ensemble, who will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12 at Chequamegon High School.
Woods and Waters Fine Arts Council Kicks off the 2022-2023 Season with the Copper Street Brass Ensemble that will perform “That ‘70s Show” program at the Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium of Chequamegon High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Copper Street Brass is a Minneapolis-based sextet composed of two trumpets, trombone, tuba, French horn, and percussion, with several members doubling on keyboard, percussion, guitars, and electric instruments. The ensemble presents a variety of music in bold, innovative ways with a friendly and charming stage presence, according to the sponsoring Woods and Waters Fine Arts Council.
