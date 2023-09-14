Sona Mehring

 David Mclain

UW-EAU CLAIRE — Sona Mehring’s early exposure at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to technology and the power of computers in the early 1980s ignited a passion that led her to develop a communication platform nearly a decade before Facebook and Twitter launched.

Today, Mehring’s private and ad-free platform CaringBridge is a 26-year-old nonprofit company that receives 30 million visits per year from people sharing health updates about their loved ones. A CaringBridge site is created every 12 minutes for someone experiencing a “health journey,” as Mehring calls it.

  

