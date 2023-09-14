...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Grand Portage
Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County, the Red Cliff Band and the Bois Forte
Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Sona Mehring’s early exposure at UW-Eau Claire to technology and the power of computers in the early 1980s helped her develop the communication platform CaringBridge that receives 300,000 visits per day.
UW-EAU CLAIRE — Sona Mehring’s early exposure at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire to technology and the power of computers in the early 1980s ignited a passion that led her to develop a communication platform nearly a decade before Facebook and Twitter launched.
Today, Mehring’s private and ad-free platform CaringBridge is a 26-year-old nonprofit company that receives 30 million visits per year from people sharing health updates about their loved ones. A CaringBridge site is created every 12 minutes for someone experiencing a “health journey,” as Mehring calls it.
