PARK FALLS — After two years of pandemic shutdowns the leader of a nonprofit martial arts school is eager to get classes started again in June.

Mike Homann, sensei of Pshi Kai Do martial arts school, which charges just $20 annually for youth or adults, will have a brief window to allow new and existing students to sign up starting June 6, at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays in the second floor mezzanine wrestling room at Chequamegon High School’s Park Falls campus.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments