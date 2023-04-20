The Community Ecumenical Choir will hold two performances of their annual Spring Concert in Ogema and Prentice.

The concert theme for this year is “Travelin’ Home!” The choir is composed of approximately 30 men and women from several churches in Price, Lincoln, and Taylor counties, under the direction of Dolly Hadden and accompanied by pianists Joan Points and Judy LeMaster.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments