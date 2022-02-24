Send community calendar events to news@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact.
Feb. 24
7:15 p.m., Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball at Athens High School. Junior Varsity at 5:45 p.m.
7:15 p.m., Phillips High School Boys Basketball against Abbotsford, at Phillips. Junior Varsity at 5:45 p.m.
7:15 p.m., Prentice High School Boys Basketball at Rib Lake High School. Junior Varsity at 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 26
7 a.m., Claus Kraetke Memorial Ice Fishing Jamboree, Turtle Flambeau Flowage based out of Donner’s Bay Resort, 2974 Hiawatha Road, Butternut. Proceeds support Turtle Flambeau Flowage Association activities. Prizes for three largest fish in categories of walleye, northern, crappie, perch and bass. Raffle drawings start at 4 p.m. For information, call 715-476-2555
March 2
7 p.m., American Legion Post 182 weekly 52 card progressive 50/50 raffle drawing, 274 N. 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
March 5
7 a.m., Comfort Cove Resort Fishing Tournament until 5 p.m. at Solberg Lake. Prizes, raffles. For information, call 715-339-3360.
1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., “Skating Through The Wonders Of Nature,” Price Ice Recreational Arena, 301 N 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Call or text 715-661-1972 for tickets. Kids ages 3 and under are free. Raffle prizes and flowers for sale at the show.
6 p.m., Moose Lodge Bingo, Phillips VFW Post 5778, 306 S Lake Ave.
March 6
1 p.m., “Skating Through The Wonders Of Nature,” Price Ice Recreational Arena, 301 N 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Call or text 715-661-1972 for tickets. Kids ages 3 and under are free. Raffle prizes and flowers for sale at the show.
March 7
6 p.m., Kennan town board, N4315 Mequon St.
March 8
3 p.m., Harmony town board, W9095 County Road J., Catawba.
5:30 p.m., Phillips Common Council, 174 S Eyder Ave.
6 p.m., Georgetown town board, N4315 Mequon St.
6 p.m., Emory town board, W2901 County Road D.
6 p.m., Spirit town board, W1316 Wisconsin Route 86
March 9
7 p.m., American Legion Post 182 weekly 52 card progressive 50/50 raffle drawing, 274 N. 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
