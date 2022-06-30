Send community calendar events to news@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact. June 30 6 p.m., The Dweebs perform for Thursday Night Music in the Park Series at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. Sponsored by Strong Families Strong Kids of Price County. Co-sponsored by Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce. JULY July 2 Art & Craft Fair, Elk Lake Park, Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce. July 3 10 a.m., Park Falls Flea Market through July 31, Triangle Park, 155 N. 3rd St. July 4 10 a.m., Art, Craft & Flea Market until 4 p.m. at American Legion Park Falls Post 182, located at 274 N. 3rd Ave. Park Falls Fourth of July Celebration: 8 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Fireman’s Stand; 11 a.m. corn roast, American Legion Hall; 12 p.m., parade from Peace Lutheran to top of Division Street; 1 p.m. sawdust dig, music and chalk drawing contest, downtown and Legion Hall; 2 p.m., horseshoe tournament at Fireman’s stand; Fireworks at dusk at athletic fields. Phillips Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration events start at 5 p.m. Monday, July 4 at Elk Lake Park. The fireworks display at dusk will follow a day of music, food and fun for all ages. For more information, contact the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce. July 6 10 a.m., Coffee with Compassus Hospice and Home Health, a gathering on Wednesdays during July at Kayla’s Kitchen and Closet, 160 2nd Ave. N., Park Falls. Free coffee and conversation with Compassus Hospice, for anyone interested in learning more about hospice, end-of-life care and planning, or becoming a hospice volunteer. 6 p.m., Tomahawk’s Music on the River, featuring the Unity...The Band, Veteran’s Memorial Park or SARA Park indoor arena in the event of rain. July 7 6 p.m., Roger Pouliot performs for Thursday Night Music in the Park Series at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. Sponsored by Strong Families Strong Kids of Price County. July 9 Burger Bash, Eagle River July 11 5 p.m., Kennan village board, N4315 Mequon St. 5 p.m., Prentice village board, 403 Center St. 5:30 p.m., Eisenstein town board, N15664 Town Hall Road 5:30 p.m., Park Falls City Council 7 p.m., Prentice town board, 400 Center St. 7:30 p.m., Hackett town board, W4891 Emery-Hackett Road July 12 2 p.m., “Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes” presentation, Park Falls Public Library, 121 N 4th Ave. 5:30 p.m., “Our Great Lakes in the 21st Century: Challenges and Opportunities” presentation, Park Falls Public Library. 5:30 p.m., Phillips Common Council, 174 S Eyder Ave. 6 p.m., Harmony town board, W9095 County Road J., Catawba. 6 p.m., Georgetown town board, N4315 Mequon St. 6 p.m., Emory town board, W2901 County Road D. 6 p.m., Spirit town board, W1316 Wisconsin Route 86 July 13 9 to 11 a.m., Personal Needs Closet, when staffed on second and fourth Wednesdays at the Peace Center, 598 N 2nd Ave., Park Falls. Free, non-food personal hygiene and other personal needs items. 10 a.m., Coffee with Compassus Hospice and Home Health, a gathering on Wednesdays during July at Kayla’s Kitchen and Closet, 160 2nd Ave. N., Park Falls. Free coffee and conversation with Compassus Hospice, for anyone interested in learning more about hospice, end-of-life care and planning, or becoming a hospice volunteer. 6 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master, Park Falls Public Library. 6 p.m., Tomahawk’s Music on the River, featuring Hip Pocket, Veteran’s Memorial Park or SARA Park indoor arena in the event of rain. 7 p.m., American Legion Post 182 weekly 52 card progressive 50/50 raffle drawing, 274 N. 3rd Ave., Park Falls. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m., Catawba town board, W9242 Gruber Ave. July 14 6 p.m., Hip Pocket performs for Thursday Night Music in the Park Series at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. Sponsored by Strong Families Strong Kids of Price County. 6 p.m., town of Lake Board, W8095 County Road E 6:45 p.m., town of Flambeau Board, W9301 River Road, Phillips. 7 p.m., Elk Town Board, N8314 Danish Settlement Road. July 16 9 a.m., Antiques exhibit, antique tractor pull at 1 p.m., tractor parade. Price County Fairground. Price County Antique Association, Ltd. July 17 9 a.m., Antiques exhibit, antique car show, raffles, 50/50. Price County Fairground. Price County Antique Association, Ltd. July 18 Midsummer Celebration at the Knox Creek Heritage Center, W4517 West Knox Road, in Brantwood. Exhibits and grounds open to visitors, live entertainment, Swedish meatballs and Scandinavian traditional summer food at 2 p.m. Silent auction, homemade grain bread and cardamom braid available for purchase. 7 p.m., Catawba village board, High Street 6 p.m., Knox town board, N4888 Stadium Road, Brentwood 7 p.m., Ogema town board, W5005 Wisconsin 86 7 p.m., Hill town board, W4391 Hultman Lake Road July 19 6 p.m., Fifield town board, N13995 Ridge Ave. 7 p.m., Worcester town board, W6985 Springs Dr. July 20 10 a.m., Coffee with Compassus Hospice and Home Health, a gathering on Wednesdays during July at Kayla’s Kitchen and Closet, 160 2nd Ave. N., Park Falls. Free coffee and conversation with Compassus Hospice, for anyone interested in learning more about hospice, end-of-life care and planning, or becoming a hospice volunteer. 6 p.m., Tomahawk’s Music on the River, featuring The WhiskeyBelles, Veteran’s Memorial Park or SARA Park indoor arena in the event of rain. July 21 1 p.m., S.T.E.M. Water Fun with Julie D, Park Falls Public Library, 121 N 4th Ave. 6 p.m., Art Stevenson performs for Thursday Night Music in the Park Series at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. Sponsored by Strong Families Strong Kids of Price County. July 23 10 a.m. Vintage Skills Exhibition in Butternut until 2 p.m. at Butternut Area Historical Society Museum. For information, visit buttemutmuseum.org, or call 715-769-3113. July 25 5:30 p.m., Park Falls City Council, 400 Fourth Ave. S. 5:30 p.m., Eisenstein town board, N15664 Town Hall Road July 27 9 to 11 a.m., Personal Needs Closet, when staffed on second and fourth Wednesdays at the Peace Center, 598 N 2nd Ave., Park Falls. Free, non-food personal hygiene and other personal needs items. 10 a.m., Coffee with Compassus Hospice and Home Health, a gathering on Wednesdays during July at Kayla’s Kitchen and Closet, 160 2nd Ave. N., Park Falls. Free coffee and conversation with Compassus Hospice, for anyone interested in learning more about hospice, end-of-life care and planning, or becoming a hospice volunteer. 6 p.m., Tomahawk’s Music on the River, featuring EMBER, Veteran’s Memorial Park or SARA Park indoor arena in the event of rain. July 28 6 p.m., Old Pine Road performs for Thursday Night Music in the Park Series at Elk Lake Park in Phillips. Sponsored by Strong Families Strong Kids of Price County. 6 p.m., town of Lake Board, W8095 County E.
