Send community calendar events to news@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact.
Dec. 23
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 4 to 7 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow loading on trees from the past storm in combination with the high winds may cause tree damage resulting in power outages in cold weather. Periods of whiteout conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Send community calendar events to news@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact.
Dec. 23
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.