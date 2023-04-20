Send community calendar events to news@pricecountyreview.com. Please include date, time, place and address for the event, along with a brief description and a contact.
April 20
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding impacts caused by rain and snowmelt continue. Many area road closures continue. High water conditions persist and any additional precipitation could quickly result in a return to flood conditions. * WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn. * WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows remain very high. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1218 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated rivers remain very high due to rain and snowmelt. Minor flooding is occurring in the advisory area or impacts from previous flooding remain. Northeast Minnesota is expected to receive snowfall while northwest Wisconsin is expected to see rainfall. Expect steady to falling river levels across the northern tier of Minnesota. Rain and snowmelt will cause additional flooding for northwest Wisconsin and areas of northeast Minnesota that drain into the St. Croix River. - Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING... Temperatures were hovering around or just above freezing early this morning across northwest Wisconsin. Freezing rain will be possible leading to slick travel. Conditions should improve after 9 AM. Icy roads are possible...producing hazardous travel conditions. If you must travel, please use caution.
