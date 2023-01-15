PARK FALLS – The Chequamegon High School Varsity Boys Basketball team lost a non-conference game 96-57 at home against Cameron on Jan. 14.

The Eagles kept pace with the Comets early with the first half ending 48-38. The team ran out of steam later in the game with the second half ending 48-19.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments