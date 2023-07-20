Wildman graduates from UIULenora Wildman, of Ogema, graduated in May from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. Wildman received a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

Two graduate from UW-WhitewaterThe area students are amongst the spring semester 2023 graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The commencement was held May 13.

  

