A collapsed dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage through a culvert near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
A collapsed access road to the culvert dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
A collapsed dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage through a culvert near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
A collapsed dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage through a culvert near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A collapsed access road to the culvert dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A collapsed dam controlling the outlet of the Steve Creek Flowage through a culvert near Big Falls County Park, shown here on April 1, has officials concerned of a road washout as the spring melt begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.