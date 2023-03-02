The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team ended its season Thursday against Colfax in the Division 4, Sectional 1 semifinal game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. The No. 1 seeded loggers were upset 67-56 by the No. 3 seeded Vikings.

Phillip led 28-22 at the half in a back and forth match. Both teams passed well and were making low percentage shots as well as getting inside. Both teams missed a lot of scoring opportunities until Phillips end the half with the six point lead.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments