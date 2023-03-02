Phillips High School basketball player Kacy Eggebrecht (3) works around a wall of Colfax defenders while looking for an open teammate, during first half action of the WIAA Division 4, Section 1 semifinal game on March 2, 2023. Colfax upset Phillips 67-56 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Phillips High School basketball player Elsa Schluter (32) prevents the ball from going out of bounds as a Colfax defender offers chase during first half action of the WIAA Division 4, Section 1 semifinal game on March 2, 2023. Colfax upset Phillips 67-56 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Phillips High School basketball player Solita Kaster (34) goes up for a shot on the far side amidst Colfax defenders during first half action of the WIAA Division 4, Section 1 semifinal game on March 2, 2023. Colfax upset Phillips 67-56 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Phillips High School basketball player Mataya Eckert (10) looks for an open teammate or a lane to the basket against Colfax High School during first half action of the WIAA Division 4, Section 1 semifinal game on March 2, 2023. Colfax upset Phillips 67-56 at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team ended its season Thursday against Colfax in the Division 4, Sectional 1 semifinal game at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. The No. 1 seeded loggers were upset 67-56 by the No. 3 seeded Vikings.
Phillip led 28-22 at the half in a back and forth match. Both teams passed well and were making low percentage shots as well as getting inside. Both teams missed a lot of scoring opportunities until Phillips end the half with the six point lead.
