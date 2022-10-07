...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
FILE - The new hats and shoulder bars for the graduates sit on a table before the start of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's 141st Commencement Exercises, May 18, 2022, in New London, Conn. A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday.
Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child, according the lawsuit.
