Coast Guard Academy Parent Ban

FILE - The new hats and shoulder bars for the graduates sit on a table before the start of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's 141st Commencement Exercises, May 18, 2022, in New London, Conn. A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Stephen Dunn, File

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday.

Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet. He was two months from graduating, with a degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as an officer, when he disclosed in 2014 that his fiancée had given birth to their first child, according the lawsuit.

